Michael Colter, Husband, Father of 2, Was a Firefighter Who Loved Photography, Travel

Michael Roger Colter, age 62, of Milan, MI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Mike was born on September 19, 1958 in Ann Arbor, MI, the son of Richard Colter and Rosemary (Conner) Michaels. On November 3, 1979 he married Joanne Haft and she survives. He is also survived by his two sons, Michael II (Monika) Colter of River Forest, IL, and Joseph (Jamie) Colter of Adrian, MI, two grandchildren, Alessia and Lyla. He is also survived by siblings Robert (Sheryl), Steven (Dianne), Brenda Lewis, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his father Richard Colter and his brother Richard Colter.

Mike worked many years in the firefighting service, starting at the age of 18 as a volunteer firefighter at Pittsfield Township, at General Motors in Fire Safety, and retiring from the Ypsilanti Township Fire Department. Mike’s other passion was photography. He loved traveling and taking pictures of wildlife, nature and landscapes.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI, with Pastor Tom Schroeder officiating. Burial will follow the service and will take place in Marble Park Cemetery in Milan, MI.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 between the hours of 2:00 P.M. and 7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. We would ask those in attendance to please adhere to the social distancing guidelines and masks will be required. Seating will be limited at the service. To view a Livestream of the service, please visit the funeral home’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to Arbor Hospice or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Mike, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.