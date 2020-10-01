Stony Lake Brewing and Acoustic Routes to Host Watch Party for The Verve Pipe Live in Concert

Saline’s Stony Lake Brewing and Acoustic Routes Concerts announced today they will host a big screen watch party on Saturday, October 10 at 8 p.m. as multi-platinum selling band The Verve Pipe takes the stage for a special live stream presented by two of Michigan’s most renowned concert venues –The Ark in Ann Arbor and The Listening Room in Grand Rapids.

The watch party, designed around Michigan’s public health directives, is the latest venture by Stony Lake Brewing and Acoustic Routes to support Michigan artists and performance venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has effectively shut down the live music industry.

The Verve Pipe formed in East Lansing in the 1990s and quickly earned a reputation for spectacular live performances. Critical and commercial success followed with hits like The Freshmen and Photograph, sold-out concerts and guest television appearances, including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Late Night with David Letterman. The band's song Colorful

was featured in the Warner Bros. movie "Rock Star" starring Mark Wahlberg and Jennifer Aniston.

The live multi-camera shoot at The Listening Room will be streamed in full HD video, with the band arranged in a unique “in the round” setting for a singular performance of new music, favorites from their rock albums and the stories behind the songs. This special presentation is designed to give fans an exceptional “insider" look at the band’s creative process and performance, and the friendship that has bonded them on tour and in the studio.

Seating at Stony Lake is by reservation and capacity is limited to avoid crowding. Tables can be purchased here

for $30 (call the Brewery to check availability if your party is larger than four people). All ticket proceeds will be passed through to The Ark, Ann Arbor’s legendary listening room for acoustic and traditional music. Fans who can’t attend the watch party can purchase a link to watch the show at home here.

Stony Lake Brewing is located at 447 E. Michigan Ave. in Saline.