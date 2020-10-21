Michael Patalan, Husband, Father of 4, Had a Polished Career at Ford Motor Company

Michael Joseph Patalan, 78, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 with his family by his side. Mike was born October 14, 1942, to the late Larry Patalan and Veronica (Hojnowski) Patalan.

On June 27, 1964, Mike married Christine Ann Lewandowski, and began his over 62 year journey with his wife. Family and career followed shortly after his marriage, and both soared into success.

Mike is survived by his wife Chris, and his four sons Eric (Cathy) Patalan, Jeff (Nikkie) Patalan, Tim Patalan, Andy (Lisa) Patalan; six grandchildren, Carmela, Alina, Maria, Parker, Rocky and Mick. Also survived by sister Irene Patalan (Rich Thompson) and Jim Patalan, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by Timothy Patalan.

Mike had a polished career at Ford motor company. With his wife they built a successful horse farm in Saline, which was his passion, The Horse n Buggy farm established 1974. He discovered the game of golf as a late passion in life and as a way to celebrate his success. Michael was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at 4:00 P.M. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Mike’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.