What to do in Saline: Cookies, Comedy, Santa and More

Christmas is just around the corner and the frequency of events is slowing down. Grab some cocoa, slow down and enjoy it!

...

8 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Dec 16 - Monday, Dec 22

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Decorate Your Own Cookie - Thu Dec 18 4:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Carrigan Cafe is hosting Decorate your own cookies! $4.50 eaALL AGES! FAMILY FRIENDLY! YES! We have GLUTEN FREE & DYE FREE 4 - 6 pm Thur Dec 18 after school Carrigan Cafe will have cookies, pastries & drinks for purchase. [more details]

December Comedy Night at The 109 - Thu Dec 18 7:00 pm

The 109 Cultural Exchange

WHEN: 7 pm on Thursday, December 18 (Doors open at 6:15 pm)WHERE: The 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W Michigan Ave, SalineCOST: $20 per person (Buy Tickets Now!)THE FOOD & DRINK SITUATION: Social District Drinks and food purchased from local eateries are welcome! We will have popcorn and a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase at The 109.**Adults only please!**More about your entertainers:Jason Gilleran has been part of Detroit’s thriving comedy scene since 2017. Along… [more details]

Other Events

Monday Murder Club: The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies - Mon Dec 15 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.

This month's book is The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Alison Goodman.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register.

[more details]

D&D for Teens - Tue Dec 16 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

TEENS - come hang out in the program room and enjoy a classic game of D&D!

[more details]

eBook Clinic - Wed Dec 17 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!

No registration is required.

[more details]

Drawn Together Graphic Novel Book Club: The Novel Life of Jane Austen: A Graphic Biography - Thu Dec 18 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month.

This month's title will be The Novel Life of Jane Austen: A Graphic Biography by Janine Barchas.

Click here to request a copy of the book.

Click here to register.

[more details]

Trivia host Curtis using Kahoot.it - Fri Dec 19 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

FREE to play & win prizes. The Carrigan Cafe hosting TRIVIA We use Kahoot.it You can be individual or in teams. Carrigan Cafe will be open for full menu of foods, mocktails, coffee & espresso3rd Friday of the month 6PM to 830PM; Dec 19, Jan 16, Feb 20 [more details]

Santa Coming to Christina's - Sat Dec 20 2:00 pm

Christina's Sweet Treats and More

Free pictures with Santa. Hava Treat will have cookies. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline