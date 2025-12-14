What to do in Saline: Cookies, Comedy, Santa and More
Christmas is just around the corner and the frequency of events is slowing down. Grab some cocoa, slow down and enjoy it!
8 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Dec 16 - Monday, Dec 22
FEATURED EVENTS
Decorate Your Own Cookie - Thu Dec 18 4:00 pm
Carrigan Cafe
Carrigan Cafe is hosting Decorate your own cookies! $4.50 eaALL AGES! FAMILY FRIENDLY! YES! We have GLUTEN FREE & DYE FREE 4 - 6 pm Thur Dec 18 after school Carrigan Cafe will have cookies, pastries & drinks for purchase. [more details]
December Comedy Night at The 109 - Thu Dec 18 7:00 pm
The 109 Cultural Exchange
WHEN: 7 pm on Thursday, December 18 (Doors open at 6:15 pm)WHERE: The 109 Cultural Exchange, 109 W Michigan Ave, SalineCOST: $20 per person (Buy Tickets Now!)THE FOOD & DRINK SITUATION: Social District Drinks and food purchased from local eateries are welcome! We will have popcorn and a small selection of non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase at The 109.**Adults only please!**More about your entertainers:Jason Gilleran has been part of Detroit’s thriving comedy scene since 2017. Along… [more details]
Other Events
Monday Murder Club: The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies - Mon Dec 15 6:30 pm
Saline District Library
Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.
This month's book is The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies by Alison Goodman.
Click here to request a copy of the book.
Click here to register.
D&D for Teens - Tue Dec 16 3:00 pm
Saline District Library
TEENS - come hang out in the program room and enjoy a classic game of D&D!
eBook Clinic - Wed Dec 17 10:30 am
Saline District Library
Did you receive a new E-reader or want to learn how to get library books online? Bring your device, library card, and Amazon login if you have a Kindle for one-on-one instruction. We’ll show you how to download e-materials from the SDL collection using Libby and hoopla!
No registration is required.
Drawn Together Graphic Novel Book Club: The Novel Life of Jane Austen: A Graphic Biography - Thu Dec 18 6:30 pm
Saline District Library
Join us for the "Drawn Together" Graphic Novel Book Club! Adults and teens are welcome to join and discuss a new graphic novel each month.
This month's title will be The Novel Life of Jane Austen: A Graphic Biography by Janine Barchas.
Click here to request a copy of the book.
Click here to register.
Trivia host Curtis using Kahoot.it - Fri Dec 19 6:00 pm
Carrigan Cafe
FREE to play & win prizes. The Carrigan Cafe hosting TRIVIA We use Kahoot.it You can be individual or in teams. Carrigan Cafe will be open for full menu of foods, mocktails, coffee & espresso3rd Friday of the month 6PM to 830PM; Dec 19, Jan 16, Feb 20 [more details]
Santa Coming to Christina's - Sat Dec 20 2:00 pm
Christina's Sweet Treats and More
Free pictures with Santa. Hava Treat will have cookies. 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., [more details]
