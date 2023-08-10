Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 11 - Sunday, Aug 13

Here's your weather forecast for the Saline Summerfest weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 11 - Sunday, Aug 13

Friday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 86 and low of 54 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, cloudy overnight.

High: 86° Low: 54° with a 73% chance of rain.

Saturday

Moderate rain, with a high of 88 and low of 63 degrees. Patchy rain possible in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening, patchy rain possible overnight.

High: 88° Low: 63° with a 89% chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high of 89 and low of 58 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear overnight.

High: 89° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.

