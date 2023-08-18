Here's What Road Construction Will Look Like This Weekend
MDOT has released its weekend construction update:
I-75:
Oakland - SB I-75 BL/M 24, Dutton to Walton Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.
I-94:
Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Macomb - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED intermittently, N River Rd to M-59, Sat 6am-10am.
Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Mich Ave to Livernois, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-7pm.
I-275:
Wayne - SB I-275, 7 Mile to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm AND Sat 6am-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB/WB 6 Mile over I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6am-late Aug.
M-1: (Woodward Ave)
Oakland - SB Woodward CLOSED, Normandy Rd to 13 Mile, Sat 7am-9am.
M-24:
Oakland - SB M-24, Davison Lake Rd to Thomas Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.
Oakland - NB M-24, Ray Rd to Davison Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Macomb - NB M-53, 30 Mile to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
Macomb - NB M-53, 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – EB/SB M-85, 10th to 8th, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-8/26.
M-97: (Groesbeck)
Macomb - SB M-97, Schoenherr Rd to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.
Macomb - SB M-97, 10 Mile to Schoenherr, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.
US-12: (Michigan Ave)
Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne - EB US-12 at US-24/Telegraph, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 9am-3pm.
Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to NB US-24/Telegraph, Sun 9am-3pm.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Wayne - NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB US-12/Michigan, Sun 9am-3pm.