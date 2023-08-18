Saline MI
8-18-2023 12:28am

Here's What Road Construction Will Look Like This Weekend

MDOT has released its weekend construction update:

I-75:

Oakland - SB I-75 BL/M 24, Dutton to Walton Blvd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

I-94:

Macomb – EB/WB I-94, 23 Mile to County Line Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED intermittently, N River Rd to M-59, Sat 6am-10am.

Wayne - EB I-94 CLOSED, US-12/Mich Ave to Livernois, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-7pm.

I-275:

Wayne - SB I-275, 7 Mile to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9am-3pm AND Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB 6 Mile over I-275, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6am-late Aug.

M-1: (Woodward Ave)

Oakland - SB Woodward CLOSED, Normandy Rd to 13 Mile, Sat 7am-9am.

M-24:

Oakland - SB M-24, Davison Lake Rd to Thomas Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

Oakland - NB M-24, Ray Rd to Davison Lake Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-6pm.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb - NB M-53, 30 Mile to 31 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.

Macomb - NB M-53, 31 Mile to 32 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – EB/SB M-85, 10th to 8th, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-8/26.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - SB M-97, Schoenherr Rd to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-4pm.

Macomb - SB M-97, 10 Mile to Schoenherr, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-4pm.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Sat 1:30pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB US-12 at US-24/Telegraph, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB US-12 RAMP CLOSED to NB US-24/Telegraph, Sun 9am-3pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US-24 RAMP CLOSED to EB US-12/Michigan, Sun 9am-3pm.

