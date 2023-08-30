Saline MI
8-30-2023 2:27am

VOLLEYBALL: Laurio Spike Clinches 5-Set Match at Milford

Marie Laurio's spike clinched the fifth set for the Hornets as Saline defeated Milford 3-2 at Milford High School Tuesday.

Saline won the final set by a score of 15-12.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQn055N2Nq0 -->
