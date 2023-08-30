8-30-2023 2:27am
VOLLEYBALL: Laurio Spike Clinches 5-Set Match at Milford
Marie Laurio's spike clinched the fifth set for the Hornets as Saline defeated Milford 3-2 at Milford High School Tuesday.
Saline won the final set by a score of 15-12.
