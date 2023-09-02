9-02-2023 1:16am
STATS: Saline 41 Dexter 25
Saline defeated Dexter 41-25 to improve to 2-0 on the season and win their SEC Red opener.
|Rushing
|ATT
|Y
|TD
|SALINE
|James Rush
|13
|101
|2
|CJ Carr
|7
|28
|2
|Ladainian Woods
|2
|7
|Zain Issa
|1
|3
|Saline Total
|23
|139
|4
|Dexter Total
|39
|216
|Ronny Johnson
|222
|1
|Cooper Arnedt
|2
|Passing
|Comp
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|CJ Carr
|16
|23
|303
|2
|2
|DEXTER
|Cooper Arnedt
|22
|39
|164
|1
|2
|Receiving
|Catches
|Yards
|TD
|Caid Fox
|7
|171
|1
|James Rush
|1
|3
|0
|Dylan Mesman
|4
|34
|1
|Jackson Leonard
|3
|32
|0
|Jarell Marshall
|1
|63
|0
|Total
|16
|303
|2
|Defense
|Tackles
|Assists
|Sacks
|INT
|Nolan Klein
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Coleman Ross
|5
|5
|1
|Peyton Widen
|4
|2
|1
|Ryan Kavanaugh
|3
|1
|1
|Michael Reder
|1
|2
|1
|Tyler Fedototskin
|1
|0
|1
|Camden Pawlick
|1
|1
|1
|Isaiah Griffin
|3
|1
|0
|Allen Saidov
|2
|0
|0
|Ian Furlong
|2
|0
|0
|Penalties
|Penalties
|Yards
|Saline
|13
|94
|Dexter
|4
|35
Compiled by Al Bates
