9-02-2023 1:16am

STATS: Saline 41 Dexter 25

Saline defeated Dexter 41-25 to improve to 2-0 on the season and win their SEC Red opener. 

Rushing ATT Y TD
SALINE
James Rush 13 101 2
CJ Carr 7 28 2
Ladainian Woods 2 7
Zain Issa 1 3
Saline Total 23 139 4
Dexter Total 39 216
Ronny Johnson 222 1
Cooper Arnedt 2
Passing Comp Attempts Yards TD INT
CJ Carr 16 23 303 2 2
DEXTER
Cooper Arnedt 22 39 164 1 2
Receiving Catches Yards TD
Caid Fox 7 171 1
James Rush 1 3 0
Dylan Mesman 4 34 1
Jackson Leonard 3 32 0
Jarell Marshall 1 63 0
Total 16 303 2
Defense Tackles Assists Sacks INT
Nolan Klein 8 0 0 2
Coleman Ross 5 5 1
Peyton Widen 4 2 1
Ryan Kavanaugh 3 1 1
Michael Reder 1 2 1
Tyler Fedototskin 1 0 1
Camden Pawlick 1 1 1
Isaiah Griffin 3 1 0
Allen Saidov 2 0 0
Ian Furlong 2 0 0
Penalties Penalties Yards
Saline 13 94
Dexter 4 35

Compiled by Al Bates

