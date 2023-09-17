This Week's Saline Weather - Back to the 80s
After a rainy, cool Monday, expect more sunshine and the temperatures to rise.
...
Weather outlook for Monday, Sep 18 - Friday, Sep 22
Monday
Patchy rain possible, with a high of 69 and low of 54 degrees. Clear during the morning, overcast in the afternoon, partly cloudy during the evening, fog overnight.
High: 69° Low: 54° with a 89% chance of rain.
Tuesday
Partly cloudy, with a high of 74 and low of 49 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, clear overnight.
High: 74° Low: 49° with a 0% chance of rain.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 54 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, clear overnight.
High: 85° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 64 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,
High: 85° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.
Friday
Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 61 degrees. Partly cloudy during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening,
High: 85° Low: 61° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
More News from Saline
- What to do in Saline: Art, Hobbits, Voter Registration and Guitar Picker Dakota Dave Hull Check out our community calendar to find out what's happening this week.
- FOOTBALL: Saline Completes SEC Revenge Tour in 48-0 Win at Bedford Last year, Bedford defeated Saline, 7-0, to end Saline's reign atop the SEC Red. Saline had its payback game Friday at Bedford.