This Week's Saline Weather - Back to the 80s

After a rainy, cool Monday, expect more sunshine and the temperatures to rise.

Weather outlook for Monday, Sep 18 - Friday, Sep 22

Monday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 69 and low of 54 degrees. Clear during the morning, overcast in the afternoon, partly cloudy during the evening, fog overnight.

High: 69° Low: 54° with a 89% chance of rain.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 74 and low of 49 degrees. Clear in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening, clear overnight.

High: 74° Low: 49° with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 54 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, clear overnight.

High: 85° Low: 54° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 64 degrees. Partly cloudy for the morning, clear in the afternoon and evening,

High: 85° Low: 64° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 85 and low of 61 degrees. Partly cloudy during the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear for the evening,

High: 85° Low: 61° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

