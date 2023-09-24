Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Sept 25 - Saturday, Sep 30

Here's the outlook for this week's weather.

...

Weather outlook for Tuesday, Sep 26 - Saturday, Sep 30

Monday

Partly cloudy in the morning, overcast in the afternoon, partly cloudy in the evening.

Overcast, with a high of 73 and low of 54 degrees.High: 73°Low: 54°Wind: 9 MPH ESE. Chance of rain: 0%

Tuesday

Patchy rain possible, with a high of 68 and low of 59 degrees. Overcast in the morning,

High: 68° Low: 59° with a 89% chance of rain.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, with a high of 70 and low of 55 degrees. Cloudy in the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, clear in the evening, partly cloudy overnight.

High: 70° Low: 55° with a 0% chance of rain.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high of 71 and low of 52 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening,

High: 71° Low: 52° with a 0% chance of rain.

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 73 and low of 50 degrees. Sunny in the morning, clear for the afternoon and evening,

High: 73° Low: 50° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

