Briarwood Ford Honored as Top Dealership for Sales, Service and Customer Satisfaction

Briarwood Ford customers are a happy bunch. It shows in the sales at the dealership, located at the corner of State and Michigan in Saline. It shows in customer satisfaction ratings.

And it shows in the number of President's Awards hanging on the walls.

Earlier this month, Briarwood Ford, at a ceremony long delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, was honored with its fourth President's Award from the Ford Motor Company. The award recognizes dealers for excellence in providing outstanding customer service and satisfaction. It was the second straight year Ford presented the award to the dealership.

Briarwood Ford owner Steven Whitener said the award is a reflection on the great performance of the staff.

"We've got 75 employees, many of whom have been with us 20-25-30 years. They work together terrifically as a team," Whitener said. "Our dealership is made up of five different departments that all work together in harmony to serve our customers. The culture we've been able to create here is terrific and everyone understands our mission."

As Whitener has done in the past, he used the award presentation to honor employees who celebrated milestones with the company, like Keith Freeman and George Booker.

And, in another hallmark of the business, Whitener and Briarwood Ford used the ceremony to give back to the community. The Ford Fund donated facemasks to Briarwood Ford to pass on to other community organizations. Whitener chose to donate to the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, Saline Area Social Service and Washtenaw Christian Academy. Each organization received a box containing 2,280 facemasks.

Anne Cummings is executive director of Saline Area Social Service, which helps hundreds of residents each week with a food pantry and other aid. Cummings said the support of Whitener and Briarwood Ford helped Saline Area Social Service quickly change its delivery methods and ramp up to meet demands during the pandemic.

"We couldn't be more appreciative for all you've given to us," Cummings said.

Annherst Kreitz is executive director of the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, which provides financial support for initiatives within the school district. Kreitz first gave a heartfelt endorsement for the customer service at Briarwood Ford before thanking the team for their support of the school district.

"The foundation provides grant funding to teachers, for our wonderful students, for incredible initiatives the district can not provide," Kreitz said. "In the last 33 years we have given $1.4 million back to the schools, and Briarwood Ford is one of our biggest supporters."

Kreitz joked that Whitener was the "godfather" of the foundation's corporate sponsorship program.

"He is everything kind, everything generous and everything humble and everything incredibly authentic," Kreitz said.

Kreitz then focused on the staff she's dealt with at the dealership - on automotive matters.

"Many times, I've come in as a customer and I've just needed advice. Thank you to Rick, who's sold me cars. You guys are incredible. You get this award, because as a customer, you are giving 110 percent. As a customer, I can't rave enough about Briarwood Ford," Kreitz said.