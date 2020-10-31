Memorial For Douglas Schultz, of Tipton, Nov. 7 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home

Douglas Allen Schultz, 75, of Tipton, Michigan passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020 with his family by his side.

Doug was born July 18, 1945 to the late Donald and Charliene (Stewart) Schultz. Doug is survived by his daughter Melissa Tabbert and step-daughter Laurie Stucki; grandchildren, Caleb Tabbert, Owen Tabbert, Olivia Stucki, and Aaron Stucki. He is also survived by siblings Joan White, Dale (Sandy) Schultz, Diane Lusk David (Suzanna) Schultz, several nieces and nephews and long time companion Robin Sloan. Preceded in death by his wife Diana and his parents Donald and Charliene Schultz.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The family would like to thank and acknowledge the caregivers that provided care to him. To sign Doug’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.