Glenn Haeussler, Decorated World War II Veteran, Farmed Into His 80s West of Saline

Glenn F. Haeussler, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2020, in the presence of loving family members.

Born on July 31, 1926 in Freedom Township, MI, to Oscar and Ottillie (Meyer) Haeussler, the fourth of six children.

He was a member of the 1943 graduating class of Saline High School. He served in the United States Army, 17th Infantry Division, in the Pacific, including the Battle of Okinawa. He was a decorated WWII veteran, and a longstanding member of the VFW. Following his return home, he became a journeyman electrician in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) LOCAL 252, where he worked until his retirement in 1990.

Glenn married Beatrice “Bea” Fowler, of Chelsea, in May of 1958. Together, they raised their two children, and built a life in the home he erected on their farm, west of Saline, with the help of his friends in the trades. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors, farming and tending to his property well into his 80s. Family and friends were blessed by his utility and generosity in the sharing of his knowledge and many practical skills. In what limited free time he allowed himself, Glenn enjoyed hunting, reading, and spending time with family. Throughout his life, he was a faithful member of Bethel United Church of Christ. His bright eyes, warm smile, and hearty thumbs-up communicated more than words ever could. His infectious laugh could fill the largest room.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Alvin, Victor, and Weston, his sister, Marjorie Steiner, and his beloved wife, Bea. He is survived by his children, James (Michele) Haeussler, and Lynn (Stephen) Strobbe; grandchildren, Michael (Ashlie) Haeussler, Elizabeth Haeussler, Joseph Strobbe, and David Strobbe; and great-grandchildren, Carter, William, and Jacob Haeussler.

Funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 5:30 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at 5:30 P.M. Memorial contributions in Glenn's name may be made to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.