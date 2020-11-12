Washtenaw Board of Canvassers Certify Election Results, Congratulates Election Clerks

(This press release was issued by the Washtenaw Clerk's Office)

The bi-partisan Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers completed and certified the canvass of the November 3, 2020 General Election on Thursday, November 12.

Official election results can be found at Washtenaw.org/Elections.

The Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers penned a letter, signed by all four members, congratulating all of the city and township clerks in Washtenaw County “for an excellent job in managing all the elements of the November 2020 General Election”.

The letter sent by Board Members Doug Scott (Chair), Dan Smith (Vice-Chair), Mary Hall-Thiam and Teena Weaver-Gordon states:

The Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers (two Republicans and two Democrats) would like to thank and congratulate all the city and townships clerks in Washtenaw County for an excellent job in managing all the elements of the November 2020 general election. This despite political passions running high and a pandemic. They hired and trained many new poll workers, used new equipment, and saw Absent Voter Count Boards quadruple in size. We know these poll workers and clerks’ staff put in long hours because we saw notes signed at 10 p.m., 1, 2, and even 3 a.m.; those translate into very long days!

Likewise, we want to thank [Washtenaw County Clerk] staff for their hard work assembling all the voting records from each of the 150 Washtenaw County precincts for the Board of Canvassers to audit and certify. Thanks too, for tirelessly working alongside us in resolving our questions.

We also want to acknowledge the twenty-seven members of the public who observed our proceedings: League of Women Voters, MI GOP, Washtenaw County Democratic Party, Protect Our Vote, Biden Campaign, mLive and others.

The Washtenaw County Board of Canvassers is comprised of four members, two nominated by the Democratic Party and two nominated by the Republican Party.

The canvass of the election began on November 5, 2020 and was completed in fewer than 2 ½ working days.

Washtenaw County Director of Elections Ed Golembiewski states, “I am 100% confident in the integrity of the election in Washtenaw County and in the process that has delivered official results today. The bi-partisan board of County Canvassers conducted a thorough review of the election returns from every voting precinct and Absent Voter Count Board and has certified the outcome.”

Washtenaw County Clerk Larry Kestenbaum added, “I am especially grateful for the help of over 1,500 citizen poll workers, Democrats and Republicans, whose dedicated work made this election process possible. I know that the hours were long, and the tasks sometimes tedious, but I hope you found it a gratifying way to sustain our democracy. I’d like to see you all back for future elections, because your county will need you.”

217,820 voters cast a ballot during the November 3, 2020 General Election, setting a record for participation in Washtenaw County.