Barbara Stimac, Wife and Mother, Was a Dietitian at Saline Hospital

Barbara Jean Stimac of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Barbara was born June 23, 1943 and was raised by the late Lillie N (Hemenway) Zollner of Saline, Michigan. She graduated from Saline High School in 1961, and began working at Edward Brothers of Ann Arbor.

On February 22, 1969 she married James R. Stimac of Calumet, Michigan. James passed away this April 2020. She had one daughter Nicole L. (Stimac) Wurst of the Chicago area, who she is survived by. She was a dietitian for the Saline Hospital until she retired in 1996. On May 25, 2002 her daughter Nicole married John A. Wurst of Toledo Ohio. They have 3 sons; James A. Wurst (19), Sean T. Wurst (17) and Bryce A. Wurst (13), all of the Chicago area. Her 3 grandson’s were her world and they were all very close.

She is also survived by 2 sister-in-laws, Rita (Stimac) Erkkila and Delores (Stimac) Kotajarvi both of Calumet, Michigan, and 1 nephew Albert Erkkila of Calumet, Michigan. She also had 2 dogs Shilo and Gracie who filled her days with love and enjoyment. Barbara was a wonderful person.

She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. She will be missed by many. To sign Barbara’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for more information please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.