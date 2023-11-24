Palka Receives Regional Coach of the Year Award from MHSFCA
Departing Saline High School varsity football coach Joe Palka was named one of two Division 1, Region 3 coaches of the year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association. Chris Bell, head coach of Lake Orion, was also selected.
It's at least the third time Palka has taken the honor. He received the regional coaching award in 2021 and 2018 as well, according to information published on the MHSFCA website.
Palka last week announced he was retiring from his coaching and teaching position at Saline High School to become the head coach of Adrian College football.
