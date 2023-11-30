Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Dec 1 - Sunday, Dec 3
It's going to be a little wet and reasonably warm this weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Dec 1 - Sunday, Dec 3
Friday
Heavy rain, with a high of 39 and low of 29 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Moderate rain for the morning, fog during the afternoon,
High: 39° Low: 29° with a 6% chance of snow.
Saturday
Moderate rain, with a high of 40 and low of 33 degrees. Fog in the morning, mist for the afternoon and evening, light drizzle overnight.
High: 40° Low: 33° with a 87% chance of rain.
Sunday
Overcast, with a high of 51 and low of 39 degrees. Partly cloudy in the morning, patchy rain possible during the afternoon, mist overnight.
High: 51° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
