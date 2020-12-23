Saline's Virtual Business Summit for Recovery Scheduled for January 7th

SALINE, MI (December 17, 2020) ― On January 7, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30PM the Saline Community Recruitment and Retention Team (CR2T) will hold its first virtual listening session with members of the business community located throughout the 48176 region and/or the Saline School District. Goals for this meeting include launching the process to plan for local economic recovery and to gain a better understanding of the devastating impacts that have stricken Saline's businesses.

The CR2 Team is made up of 4 partners ― the City of Saline, Saline Main Street, the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and Saline Area Schools. Each of these partners has a stake in the jobs and economic growth that are created and bolstered by Saline's business community.

The Team has invited Southeast Michigan business advocates to facilitate a discussion about the crisis at hand and specific challenges faced by our businesses. Entrepreneurs who operate in Saline will be encouraged to share their experiences and losses associated with the pandemic. Business advocates will guide this discussion and share regional case studies of municipal, state and county programs that are providing relief and recovery in other areas of Michigan. These supporters will include Ron Stevens, Senior Business Consultant from the Small Business Development Center of Washtenaw County and Andy French, 2020 Chair of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association. Phil Santer, Senior Vice President and Chief of Staff for Ann Arbor SPARK has also been invited.

Saline's municipal officials and local decision-makers will participate in the event to listen and learn about the current conditions facing business owners and managers at ground zero. State Representative Donna Lasinski and Commissioner Shannon Beeman have also been invited to consult with local entrepreneurs on what they can do at the state and county level to support Saline's business community and our local economic recovery.

Please go to cityofsaline.org and click on Doing Business in Saline under the Business tab of the Main Menu at the top of the home page (http://www.cityofsaline.org/?module=Page&sID=doing-business-in-saline&cf=Business).For more information on the Saline Business Summit, please contact Holli Andrews from Saline Main Street via email (director@salinemainstreet.org).