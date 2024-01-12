1-12-2024 10:50am
CARES Grant Application - Deadline January 26th
CARES Website: https://bit.ly/48Sogec
Application: https://bit.ly/3Z2zlFX
More News from Saline
- What to do in Saline this weekend: Spaghetti Dinner, Classical Music, Yoga, VVA Coffee, Painting Party and More Check out these 10 events coming up this weekend on our calendar.
- Saline Area Senior Center Hosts Souper Bowl Feb. 9 The Saline Area Senior Center is hosting its annual Souper Bowl from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9.