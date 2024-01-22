1-22-2024 11:10pm
Saline Area Schools Closed Tuesday Due to Forecast of Sleet and Freezing Rain
Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 23. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory including a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The wintery mix is expected to impact road conditions during the morning commute.
A decision about Tuesday after-school and evening activities will be made by mid-day.
More News from Saline
- Hard Work Propels Saline Wrestler Noah Barnett to New Heights Noah Barnett has become one of Saline's best wrestlers.
- Mildred Zahn, Wife, Mother of 3, Graduated from Saline High School in 1946 Mildred Anna Zahn, age 95, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.