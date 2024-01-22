Saline MI
1-22-2024 11:10pm

Saline Area Schools Closed Tuesday Due to Forecast of Sleet and Freezing Rain

Saline Area Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 23. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory including a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The wintery mix is expected to impact road conditions during the morning commute. 

A decision about Tuesday after-school and evening activities will be made by mid-day.

