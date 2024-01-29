Saline Main Street's Annual Celebration Returns in 2024

Saline Main Street hosts Annual Celebration and Information night for volunteers, sponsors, and community members.

Saline Main Street invites volunteers, sponsors, and anyone interested in supporting downtown Saline to join in the celebration of yet another year dedicated to fostering downtown vibrancy, supporting local businesses, and organizing engaging community events. The event promises an evening filled with camaraderie, exciting announcements, and the unveiling of new initiatives for 2024.

The event serves not only as a moment to reflect on the achievements of the past year, recognizing the unmatched efforts of our volunteers, the amazing support of our sponsors, and the ongoing commitment of community members to Saline's downtown revitalization, but also a starting point for the work that needs to be done in 2024.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EST

Location: The 109 Cultural Exchange

109 West Michigan Avenue, Saline, MI 48176

What to Expect:

Networking: Come to our open-house style event and meet other like-minded community members who enjoy our downtown. Meet the Board of Saline Main Street and hang out with many of our fun volunteers and learn how you can support downtown Saline.

Questions Answered: Do you have questions about how Saline Main Street impacts the community? What our plans our for the next year? How to help? This is your chance to learn everything you ever wanted to know about the Saline Main Street program and how a small personal effort can create big results.

Mardi Gras Magic: Embrace the festivities by dressing up in bold Mardi Gras attire. We plan to have fun during this event! We will be serving small plates from local restaurants, along with refreshing beverages. But mostly, this evening promises a blend of good company and good conversation with people who are passionate and driven to make our community the best it can be.

To RSVP, click here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/508084DA5AB2EAAFB6-46933918-2023

In the heart of Saline, where community bonds are strong, and downtown vitality is paramount, Saline Main Street welcomes all to join in the celebration of another year of triumphs, growth, and community spirit.

About Saline Main Street: Saline Main Street is a community-driven organization committed to enhancing the vibrancy of downtown Saline. Collaborating with volunteers, sponsors, and local businesses, Saline Main Street strives to create a thriving and engaging downtown experience for residents and visitors alike.

