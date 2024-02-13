Saline MI
2-13-2024 2:26pm

Peoples Park Trail Closed Feb. 19-23

The trail through People’s Park will be closed from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 while workers install a new sanitary sewer manhole. People are asked to avoid the trail during the work and follow construction signage instructions.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive