2-23-2024 1:57am
Rick's Picks: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
In the second installment of Rick's Picks, Rick Richter visits Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina to sample the menu - also to sample a margarita on National Margarita Day.
Watch Rick's Picks below.
