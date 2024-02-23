Saline MI
2-23-2024 1:57am

Rick's Picks: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

In the second installment of Rick's Picks, Rick Richter visits Jalisco's Mexican Restaurant & Cantina to sample the menu - also to sample a margarita on National Margarita Day.

Watch Rick's Picks below.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/TheSalinePost/videos/337217682606648/ -->
