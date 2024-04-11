What to do in Saline this weekend: Painting Party, Easter Choir Concert, EHM Anniversary Concert and More

Here's what's on the community calendar for this weekend. As always, add your events to our calendar to be included in the features for the Friday and Monday newsletter.

10 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 12 - Sunday, Apr 14

FEATURED EVENTS

Easter Interfaith Choir Concert - Sun Apr 14 4:00 pm

The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints

This free concert will celebrate the life, ministry, atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is an interfaith gathering of church musicians from around the Saline area, with choirs and instrumentalists each performing a musical selection. The concert will culminate with a mass choir and instrumentalists presenting the combined anthem "Easter Alleluias".Light refreshments will be provided after the concert. All are invited to attend! [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 12 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Canvas & Cookies - Fri Apr 12 12:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Learn the art of painting step by step! Join us in 2024 for Michigan-inspired painting sessions led by Katherine. Throughout the process, you'll gain valuable insights into composition, color usage, and the elements and principles of art. Feel free to indulge in Linda's delicious chocolate chip cookies and let the artistic journey unfold in this welcoming and stress-free class. No previous experience required. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program [more details]

Friends of the Parks Information Meeting - Fri Apr 12 6:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Do you want to help improve Saline's parks?

The Saline Parks Commission will introduce the Friends of the Parks program at an informational meeting from 6-7 p.m., April 12 under the pavilion at Mill Pon Park.

The commission wants to recruit volunteers to help with maintenance, beautification and fundraising activities to keep the parks beautiful.

In the initial phases, the Friends of the Parks will focus on volunteer groups to improve Mill Pond Park, Brecon Park and Canterbury Park.

[more details]

Painting pARTy Moonlit Lake - Fri Apr 12 7:00 pm

Whitepine Studios

Winter has officially ended and we can begin to imagine evenings spent on a moon lit shimmery lake. Join us as we paint a dockside scene and embellish it with silver glitter to make it come alive! Create, sip and celebrate the emergence of spring. With step by step instructions, you will create a painting you will be proud to display. Pick up sips at Brecon Grille beforehand and bring them to the studio!

Register: https://whitepinestudios.corsizio.com/event/65b7d0c9e759b025f000db87 [more details]

Best Buddies Friendship Walk - Sat Apr 13 8:00 am

The Detroit Zoo

Best Buddies Friendship Walk Michigan

Mission

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with IDD.

Join 50,000 participants at 70+… [more details]

Women's Retreat: This is My Story, This is My Song - Sat Apr 13 9:00 am

First Presbyterian Church of Saline

Christian Faith Retreat led by Reverend Renee Roederer, 9am-3:30pm. Through art, writing, singing and storytelling, craft the story of and discern the practice of your Christian Faith. Registration cost is $25 and includes lunch. Scholarships are available by contacting the church office at admin@salinepres.org or at 734-429-4140. First Presbyterian Church of Saline is a welcoming and affirming church for LGBTQ+ people. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 13 9:00 am

Liberty School

The Saline District Library brings a sampling of their seed library, as well as reader resources and swag to the info area. The treasure hunt animal will be the cow!

All through the bitter cold, we bring the freshest foods available to Saline, plus high quality handmade gifts! Visit every Saturday to find fresh produce, meat, poultry, cheese, eggs, fish, bread, baked goods, coffee, spices and more. Join us for kids' activities, live music and cooking demos!

Hours 9am-1pm, Free Parking,… [more details]

Sing for Seniors: A Benefit Event Celebrating 50 Years of EHM Senior Solutions - Sat Apr 13 7:30 pm

Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School

Great pop vocal music, quick-witted humor, and overall likeability make THREE MEN and a TENOR a unique vocal music and comedy show experience that cannot be matched. THREE MEN and a TENOR has regularly sold-out shows at performing arts centers, theatres, festivals and fairs for over 31 years with a powerful blend of vocal harmonies and feel-good music for all ages. They are a can’t miss act that delivers big fun!

Our opening act will be Mellifluous, Saline High School's Barbershop Quartet.

… [more details]

Sing for Seniors - Celebrating 50 years of EHM Senior Solutions - Sat Apr 13 7:30 pm

The Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School

Sing for Seniors a benefit concert celebrating 50 years of EHM Senior Solutions service to Saline, featuring THREE MEN and a TENOR. Tickets available at https://ehmss.org/event/sing-for-seniors

Hosted by Evangelical Homes of Michigan Foundation [more details]

