3-09-2021 2:16am
BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Saline Streaks Past Ypsilanti, 55-14
Saline defeated Ypsilanti, 55-14, to improve to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the SEC Red.
The unbeaten Hornets led 17-2 after the first quarter and 34-6 at halftime.
Here are the key stats from the game:
- Ella Stemmer- 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists
- Sophie Canen- 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
- Kate Stemmer- 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
- Natalie Sweetland- 4 points, 7 rebounds
- Emily Wilczynski- 3 points, 2 rebounds
- Brielle Eugeni- 3 points, 2 rebounds
- Taylor Kangas- 2 points, 2 steals
- Ella Dean- 2 points, 2 rebounds