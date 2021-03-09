Saline MI
3-09-2021 2:16am

BASKETBALL: Unbeaten Saline Streaks Past Ypsilanti, 55-14

Saline senior Natalie Sweetland scored four points and had seven rebounds.

Saline defeated Ypsilanti, 55-14, to improve to 11-0 overall and 9-0 in the SEC Red.

The unbeaten Hornets led 17-2 after the first quarter and 34-6 at halftime.

Here are the key stats from the game:

  • Ella Stemmer- 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals, 5 assists
  • Sophie Canen- 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals
  • Kate Stemmer- 10 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists
  • Natalie Sweetland- 4 points, 7 rebounds
  • Emily Wilczynski- 3 points, 2 rebounds
  • Brielle Eugeni- 3 points, 2 rebounds
  • Taylor Kangas- 2 points, 2 steals
  • Ella Dean- 2 points, 2 rebounds
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies