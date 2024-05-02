Saline Police Department Reports

Carjacking Suspect Accused of Assaulting, Threatening Employees

On April 7, police were called to MMI Engineering on the 1700 block of Woodland Drive for reports of a disorderly male who walked into the building and behaved aggressively.

An employee was using his ID scan to enter the building when the suspect shoved him aside to gain entrance to the building. While in the plant he made "cut throat" hand gestures and threatened to kill an employee, a witness told police.

The 31-year-old man with an Ann Arbor address was located in the building, arrested and turned over to Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies without incident.

The man was wanted for an alleged carjacking by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department. The owner of the vehicle arrived to claim her vehicle.

Snowmobile, Trailer Stolen

A snowmobile and trailer were stolen from Spare Box Storage on the 1100 block of Industrial Drive. Police were called when someone called to report an area of the fence had been pulled back. The victim was present and discovered his snowmobile and trailer were stolen. The case is inactive due to the lack of leads. This was reported April 5.

Crypto Account Theft

A Saline resident called police April 18 to report more than $1,000 had been taken from his crypto account.

Milan Woman Suspected of OWI

A 54-year-old Milan woman was stopped for excessive speeds at Maple Road and Clark Street on April 18 around 10:30 p.m. Police smell intoxicants and conducted field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of .115 - higher than the limit of .08.

Stolen Antique Returned

Police were dispatched to JNG Auction Services on April 21 for a reported larceny on the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue. The victim said someone entered the business through a rear door and stole an antique item not for sale. Police were not able to locate the suspect. The victim's wife later called and said the item had been returned and they did not want further investigation.

Disorderly Woman Cited

A woman was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct after police were called to an interaction on the 400 block of North Maple Road April 16 at around 9 p.m. When police arrived, two women were yelling outside their home. One of the women continued to yell and be disorderly before she was arrested.

