Officer Christie Recognized by Pittsfield Township Police
Pittsfield Township Police Officer DJ Christie has won the department's 2023 Police Officer of the Year Award.
Christy received the ward for "hard work and dedication to the department and citizens of Pittsfield Township," according to the department's Facebook Page.
Christie joined the force in the fall of 2022.
More News from Saline
- No Action From Fire Board After Saline Firefighters Show Support for Chief Sperle After firefighters, friends and family spoke of their support for Fire Chief Sperle, the fire board took no action at a special meeting Wednesday.
- Saline Fire Board Hastily Schedules Special Meeting for Wednesday Morning Sources say Saline Mayor Brian Marl has been quietly campaigning to oust Fire Chief Jason Sperle.