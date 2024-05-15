Saline MI
5-15-2024 9:55pm

Officer Christie Recognized by Pittsfield Township Police

Pittsfield Township Police Officer DJ Christie has won the department's 2023 Police Officer of the Year Award.

Christy received the ward for "hard work and dedication to the department and citizens of Pittsfield Township," according to the department's Facebook Page.

<!-- EMBEDDED FACEBOOK URL: https://www.facebook.com/ -->

Christie joined the force in the fall of 2022.

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive