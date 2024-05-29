Vicki Sipple, Mother of 1, Worked for Dexter Schools for 30 Years

Vicki Maynard Sipple, age 71, of Dexter, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024 at her home. Vicki was born September 7, 1952 to Betty (Floyd) Maynard and the late John Maynard. She is survived by her daughter, Sara Sipple (Steve Wichmann) and grandson, Isaac Wichmann, of Saline. She is also survived by mother Betty Maynard, and siblings Johnny Maynard and Mark Maynard.

Vicki retired from Dexter Community Schools in 2021 after 30 years of service. She was known to DCS staff for her kindness and patience, and was always willing to share a smile, story, or hug. She enjoyed puzzles, spending time with her family, spoiling her grandson, and shopping for her next pair of cute shoes. She was a fantastic baker and her pound cake and German chocolate cake were particularly delicious. Her loving smile will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.

Cremation has taken place. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A time of Sharing of Memories will take place at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Sophie's Place Fund at the University of Michigan. Checks may be made to “University of Michigan” and sent to the Michigan Medicine Office of Development, 777 E. Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite 650, Ann Arbor, MI 48108. You may also call 734-764-6777 or visit the website victors.us/vickisipple to make your gift. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home. The Sharing of Memories time will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting the funeral home’s YouTube Channel. To leave a memory you have of Vicki, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

