Salty Sounds: Detroit Social Club Plays Free Concert Downtown Thursday

Saline Main Street presents the Salty Sounds of Summer free concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the West Henry Street Parking Lot.

This week's performer is Detroit Social Club - a powerhouse band that plays classic soul, R&B, Motown, jazz, country, funk and even some pop standards.

At 8 p.m., the state champion varsity softball team from Saline High School will be honored.

