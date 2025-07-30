7-30-2025 8:39pm
Salty Sounds: Detroit Social Club Plays Free Concert Downtown Thursday
Saline Main Street presents the Salty Sounds of Summer free concert at 7 p.m., Thursday, in the West Henry Street Parking Lot.
This week's performer is Detroit Social Club - a powerhouse band that plays classic soul, R&B, Motown, jazz, country, funk and even some pop standards.
At 8 p.m., the state champion varsity softball team from Saline High School will be honored.
