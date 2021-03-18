Opportunity To Become Part Of The Saline Junior Livestock Program

If you have ever thought about showing feeder calves, lambs or pigs at the Saline Community Fair, there is still time to contact the clubs to learn more about them and to sign up by April 1. All members of the Saline Feeder Calf Club, the Saline Lamb Club and the Saline Pig Club must be age 6 by 1/01/21 through 12th grade. All members must live within a 15-mile radius of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor or attend Saline Area Schools. Members can only participate in one of the community fairs and are limited to one livestock club showing at the Saline Community Fair.

Exhibitors can show one feeder calf, or two lambs, or two pigs. Calves must be purchased from dairy farms by the member by the last weekend of April. Pigs are obtained by the pig committee from one breeder and then the members draw for their pigs and purchase them from the group by early May. Lambs are obtained by the lamb committee from one breeder and then the members draw for their lambs and purchase them from the group by the end of May. Complete rules for the fair and the by-laws for each club can be found at www.salinefair.org.

If interested in the Feeder Calf Club contact Ryan Rentschler at 734-216-1615; those interested in the Lamb Club should contact Donna Jedele at 734-260-3504; and those interested in the Pig Club should contact Stephen Rothfuss at 734-660-2998 before APRIL 1, 2021. The 2021 Saline Community Fair is scheduled from September 1-5 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.