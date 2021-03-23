3-23-2021 3:05pm
No Liquor License Violations By Saline Police During Random Stops
Officers in the Saline Police Department conducted four random inspections to ensure local businesses were in compliance with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission laws.
They reported no violations, according to a report released by Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik.
The inspections were conducted:
- March 15 at the 400 block of Each Michigan Avenue.
- March 16 at the 100 block of East Michigan Avenue.
- March 18 at the 300 block of West Michigan Avenue.
- March 18 at the 100 block of West Michigan Avenue.