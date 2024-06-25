Jordan Reeves Graduates from Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, NY - Jordan Reeves of Saline graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS in new media interactive development.
Nearly 4,500 degrees were conferred in the 2023-2024 academic year at all of RIT's campuses. RIT's academic convocation celebration was held in May and featured remarks by Patricia "Pattie" Moore, a distinguished designer and trailblazing alumna of the class of 1974.
Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls more than 20,500 students in 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.
