Check Out the Look at DropTop Pizza

The long-awaited DropTop Pizza is nearly ready to come out of the oven.

The Detroit-style pizza restaurant received a beautiful splash of color from Ypsilanti-based artist Gary Horton. Nothing says Detroit like classic cars, if you've been wondering about the name of the Detroit-style pizza place. The centerpiece of Horton's mural is a 1966 Buick Skylark convertible.

DropTop Pizza will soon open at 107 W. Michigan Ave.

You can sense from this Facebook Reel why it's taken so long to open.

