3rd Annual Saline Alumni Golf Outing Sept. 21

The third annual Saline Alumni Golf Outing is Sept. 21 at Brookside Golf Course.

The Saline Alumni Committee and the Foundation for Saline Area Schools hold the event.

Check-in is 9 a.m. and the scramble starts at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The cost is $100 a golfer or $360 for a foursome.

Enjoy golf, giveaways, prizes, food and more. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, hot dogs and chips on the turn, a golf towel, balls, tees and a catered lunch.

Proceeds go to Saline High School college and trade scholarships.

Register here.

