Saline MI
8-25-2025 11:10pm

SOCCER: Lots of Pressure, But No Goals at Monroe

Blair Higgins rips a shot that went just over the net in the final moment of play in Saline's 0-0 tie at Monroe.

Saline left disappointed. Monroe fans celebrated as if the Trojans won the SEC championship.

What it was was a 0-0 tie.

Saline fell to 4-1-1 overall.

The Hornets started a little slow, but Saline turned up the pressure midway through the first half and controlled most of the rest of the game.

See our gallery here:

