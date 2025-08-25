8-25-2025 11:10pm
SOCCER: Lots of Pressure, But No Goals at Monroe
Saline left disappointed. Monroe fans celebrated as if the Trojans won the SEC championship.
What it was was a 0-0 tie.
Saline fell to 4-1-1 overall.
The Hornets started a little slow, but Saline turned up the pressure midway through the first half and controlled most of the rest of the game.
More News from Saline
- 3rd Annual Saline Alumni Golf Outing Sept. 21 Golf with old friends!
- Conservation Effort Helps Saline Through Well Issue The conservation of residents and business owners has helped stabilize the water system during an important repair.