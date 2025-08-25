The Quilting Season Raises Funds for Charities at Annual Donation Sale

Hundreds of bargain hunters came to The Quilting Season on Saturday for its annual donation sale, which was held in the east parking lot in front of the store on Michigan Avenue. Tables were piled with fabrics, yarn, books, patterns and craft supplies that had been donated by customers. Proceeds from the sale are used to support local charities, including Saline Area Social Services, Saline Area Schools, PACE, Mott Children’s Hospital and more.

“Every year we seem to get more donations and more people to come and shop,” said Danielle Gillespie, who has been organizing the event for six years. “This was the biggest yet. We had people lined up all the way to Brewed Awakenings by 8:30.”

The store asks for donations of craft supplies that are no longer needed. In turn, shoppers come to the sale and pay for the items based on their perceived value.

“We’ve been sorting since August first, with three weeks of collections,” Gillespie said. She estimated that they would make close to $15,000 in proceeds from the sale this year.

“We’ve really grown a lot. We’ve become more organized, more streamlined, and I think people shop more when things are nicely laid out. We’ve got a system now,” she said.

Mary Lindquist, owner of The Quilting Season, sees her shop as a ministry that helps support many organizations in the community. Through The Quilting Seasons Charities, a non-profit 501C3 organization, they are able to improve the lives of underserved people in the region.

“Mary does great work here,” Gillespie said. “We thank everyone for their donations and for shopping. The more they shop, the less we have to pack away at the end. And thank you to Lisa Rentschler at Nu2U, who takes all of our leftovers and finds a home for them.”

Mary Lindquist reflected on how the sale has evolved over the years, from helping school children to aiding various ministries.

“Many years ago, we started with children’s shoes, and now it continues with clothing and help for seniors. I love it when I can find a school in an underserved area, and find teachers that don’t have the supplies they need in their classrooms.”

The charity has collected band instruments for students who cannot afford them, as well as art supplies for teachers and their classrooms.

Volunteers were available to help shoppers and move merchandise. Lindquist’s grandson, Ethan Lovett, was on hand to help with the sale. His mother, Trina Lovett, opened the store ten years ago.

“I come in and help move some heavy stuff like tables. It’s a great time,” he said.

Lindquist is always on the lookout for local organizations that could use a helping hand, from families with school-aged children to seniors in the community.

A new quilt ministry at Cross and Resurrection Lutheran Church, on the campus of Eastern Michigan University, will be receiving aid thanks to the sale. Ellen Johnson, who helped Lindquist and other volunteers on Saturday, has been working with the church as part of Love Ypsi. She would like to offer sewing classes, with machines and supplies provided to anyone interested.

“Because of this sale, we will have money to be able to do some of that,” Lindquist said. “For people who would like to sew but don’t have machines, we can take care of that. I never know where we will find a need.”

Lindquist hopes that the sale will create greater exposure for the store and all that it offers. She would like to see more people participate in their ongoing projects, such as Christmas stockings for seniors, pillow cases and dolls for Mott Children’s Hospital, and fidget mats for residents with dementia.

“My hope is to help people find something creative to do. We need to have things to do and spend time with each other, sewing or knitting. We need community.”

