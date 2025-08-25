Horticulturalist Patti Iliev Radiated Joy and Life All Around

A rose by any other name,

A flower by any other name.

Our flower’s name was Patti Jane.

She was born on September 8th, 1950 the daughter of Clifford Benjamin and Betty Jane (Lilly) Lawrence.

A garden is cared for by the gardener— Patti Jane lived assured of a Higher Gardener. Steadfast in her faith, she was a believer in Jesus Christ the architect of life and Gardener of fulfillment and love.

Patti was a master gardener, a horticulturist. She knew the Latin, along with the colloquial name, for every plant that any human could inquire into. She loved to care for plants— and her tender care for the natural world was an accurate lens for how she cared for her fellow friends.

Patti made easy friends. She was generous with her time and truly loved people without judgement. She cared for people based on the fact that they were, simply, people— human beings, children of God.

All of creation is precious. The gardener knows and understands this. The gardener waters and cares for every plant seeded in its garden tenderly.

Patti Jane tended to her garden intentionally. To her family, friends, community, and actual garden she was attentive and generous. She cultivated with time, love, commitment, and care.

The gardens she tended grew because of her commitment to care for what was in front of her. She watered her faith, family, friendships, and commitments. Those that knew her loved her because they felt the nourishment of her watering.

Like a beautiful flower in a garden, her life was vibrant. She radiated and provided joy and life all around— through her essence. Her love, kindness, generosity, and beauty lives on in all of us who were fortunate to be graced by her presence.

Patti Jane Iliev, age 74, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully early in the morning on Saturday, August 23 with family by her side.

She is survived and left to cherish her memory by husband Simeon, daughter Marquina, son Benjamin and wife Chelsea, grandson Lorenzo, elder brother James and wife Vicki Lawrence, brother in law Decho and wife Glenda Iliev, niece Bianka Iliev and husband Paul Puebla, niece Jessica Super and husband and child Eric and Radi Super, niece Allison Iliev, niece Jenny (Lawrence) Dixon, sister in law Kina Rasheva, niece Stiliyana Stiliyanova and Lyubo Bozhkov, niece Radoveta Stiliyanova and Jordon Slavchev, nephew Yavor Bozhkov and wife and children Dorothea, Adrian and Clara, and nephew Stiliyan Slavchev and numerous cousins, family members, and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her parents Cliffiord Benjamin and Betty Jane Lawrence, brother John Neil Lawrence, and nephew Christopher Lawrence.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, August 28th from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 29th at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Tyson Lemke will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will also be held at Grace Bible Church, 1300 South Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, starting at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patti’s name may be made to Caribbean Christian Centre for the Deaf, 100 South Pine Street, Ste #283, Zeeland, MI 49464. Contributions may be made online by visiting https://www.cccdjamaica.org/donate/ To leave a memory you have of Patti, for directions or to sign her online guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

