Join the DNR's Program to Plan, Care For and Increase Tree Canopy

Looking for resources to plan, care for and increase tree canopy in your community? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources annual Community Forestry Grant Program, with applications due this fall, can help.

Staff from the DNR's Urban and Community Forestry Program will host a one-hour webinar for interested applicants at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1. Learn about eligibility requirements, get tips on applying and ask questions.

Up to $125,000 in federal grant funding is available, provided by the USDA Forest Service Urban and Community Forestry Program. A 1-to-1 match is required and can be nonfederal cash, volunteers and/or in-kind services.

Eligible organizations can apply for reimbursement grants of $5,000 to $30,000 for tree-related projects. Projects should increase tree canopy through planting and care, improve planning and management of public trees, and/or engage and educate community members in these activities.

Local units of government (city, village, township or county), tribal governments, state agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations all are eligible.

Application deadline, info

Apply by Sept. 20. Projects must be completed by Sept. 1, 2026.

Download the DNR Community Forestry Grant handbook and grant application at Michigan.gov/UCF.

Questions? Contact Kerry Gray at 734-691-1806.

Join the Mi Trees pledge

If your project involves tree-planting, don't forget to pin the trees you planted on our interactive Mi Trees map! Every tree supports the global Trillion Trees campaign goal of restoring and growing 1 trillion trees by 2030.

