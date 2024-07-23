Conservation District's Washtenaw Field Day Focuses on Several Farming Issues

On Sept. 13, 2024 from 8:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M., the Washtenaw County Conservation District will host a field day that will be focused on reducing nutrient loss from field tiles and the use of cover crops to improve soil health, suppress weeds, assist with nutrient cycling, and will also feature a drone demonstration. The field day will be at H & H Harvest in Bridgewater Township (9880 Austin Road, Saline), which is operated by Brandon Henes.

After a brief overview of the Farm Bureau by Hannah Myers, SE Regional Manager for Michigan Farm Bureau, Prof. Ehsan Ghane, of Michigan State University (MSU) will discuss how to reduce nutrient loss from tiling. Madelyn Celovsky of MSU Extension and Prof. Jennifer Blesh of University of Michigan will discuss the benefits of cover crops, and then, they will moderate a farmer-led panel on the successes, challenges, and future potentials of cover crops. Ryan Balick of Napoleon Feed Mill and Sky Spray LLC will then demonstrate using a drone for cover crop application.

The WCCD will also provide an overview of the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP), and the field day will serve as a Phase 1 educational event for those working towards verification. Attendees will also be eligible to receive Restricted Use Pesticide (RUP) credits and can bring a sample of well water to test for nitrates at no cost. Each year, Washtenaw has grown steadily in the number of farmers and landowners involved with and verified in MAEAP, ensuring a sustainable future for farming and forestry in Michigan.

Washtenaw field day is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. Register at washtenawcd.org/washtenawfieldday. Refreshments and lunch will be provided by Dan’s Downtown Tavern. After lunch, there will be an optional post-event opportunity to continue the discussion at the nearby Bridgewater Bank Tavern (8452 Boettner Rd. Saline).

For more information about the field day and MAEAP, please visit www.washtenawcd.org, www.michigan.gov/mdard/environment/maeap

or contact John Scaramucci, Farmer Programs Outreach Coordinator at John@washtenawcd.org. For additional information on this event and others hosted by the WCCD please visit our website at www.washtenawcd.org or contact info@washtenawcd.org, 734-302-8715.

