Primary Vote: Lodi Township Voters Approve Slate in Trustee Race

The only contested race in Lodi Township in Tuesday's vote was for Democratic Party candidate for trustee.

The "slate" won quite easily.

There were six candidates - and four move on to the general election - Leslie Blackburn, Steve Marsh, Alex Matelski and Finn Roberts.

Lodi Twp, Trustee - Dem Precinct 1 Precinct 2 Total Leslie Blackburn 564 188 752 Steve Marsh 539 172 711 Alex Matelski 473 138 611 Finn Roberts 386 133 519 Janet S Rogers 306 1-4 410 Carly Rose 330 79 409

Janet S. Rogers was the lone incumbent in the race.

Blackburn, Marsh, Matelski and Roberts join the November ballot with Republican Party candidates Donald Rentschler, David Naebeck, Samantha Mamarrow and Jacob Schaible. They were unopposed. Rentschler led the way with 552 votes.

In addition, William Long is on the ballot as an independent candidate for Trustee.

Township Supervisor Jan Godek (589) votes will be the Republican candidate. She'll face Democrat Barry Wauldron (872 votes). Incumbent clerk Christian Schaible Smith, Republican, finished with 603 votes. She's challenged by Democrat Eric John Roberts (861 votes).

Incumbent Treasurer Michelle K. Foley (Republican, 617 votes), was the lone candidate for the position.

