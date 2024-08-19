Foundation for Saline Area Schools Announces 7 for the Hall of Fame

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools will be inducting the 11th Hall of Fame class on Friday, Oct. 11. This year, the Foundation will be honoring the following 7 individuals:

Class of 2024

● Mr.Greg DeGrand- Distinguished Alum- Saline High School Class of 1995- Mr. DeGrand is in his 24th year with the Canton Township Police Department where he serves as Captain.

● Mr.John Felton- Distinguished Alum- Saline High School Class of 2017- Mr. Felton was recently awarded the “Forbes 30 Under 30 North America 2024.”

● Ms.Norma Freeman- Distinguished Educator- Ms. Freeman is a retired Saline Area Schools Teacher who led the SHS Choral Program for 19 years.

● Ms.Lila Howard- Distinguished Educator- Ms. Howard is a retired Saline Area Schools teacher who established the very successful AP Psychology course at Saline High School.

● Mrs. Mary Larned- Distinguished Educator- Mrs. Larned is a retired Saline Area Schools teacher who was a Guidance Counselor at Saline Middle School for 13 years and developed and implemented the first Elementary Counseling position for SAS.

● Mr.Ray Larned- Distinguished Educator- Mr. Larned is a retired Saline Area Schools teacher who taught high school social studies, coached numerous sports teams, and taught Drivers Education.

● Mr. Bryan Worra- Distinguished Alum- Saline High School Class of 1991- Mr. Worra is a Lao American Poet and the first Lao American to receive a Fellowship in Literature from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Hall of Fame Celebration begins with a formal induction ceremony at the Saline High School Auditorium and followed by a party on the patio at Hornet Stadium honoring the class of 2024 on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. The group will be publicly introduced during halftime at the varsity football game.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools Hall of Fame was created to permanently honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding individual ability, leadership, character, personal drive and dedication in their service to Saline Area Schools and, by extension, the community of Saline. The FSAS Hall of Fame wall is permanently displayed near the auditorium in Saline High School- visible to students, teachers and guests throughout the year.

