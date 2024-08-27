Saline Chamber Honors Peoples Choice Award Winners Wednesday
The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the Saline Community Fair on Wednesday as it honors the "People's Choice" award winners.
The awards will be presented at 7 p.m. in Building B of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.
Here are the winners who will be recognized:
Best Burger
Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern
Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub
Best Local Coffee Shop
Winner: Brewed Awakenings
Second place: Carrigan Cafe
Best Pizza
Winner: Jet’s Pizza
Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders
Best Personal Health Care Provider
Winner: The Massage Center
Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC
Best Take Out (Not Pizza)
Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Second place: Biwako Sushi
Best Local Bar/Brewery
Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill
Second place: Salt Springs Brewery
Best Specialty Retail
Winner: Nu2u Again
Second place: CANI Nails
Best Automobile Shop
Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment
Second place: Saline Chevrolet
Best Bank/Financial Services
Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline
Second place: Huntington National Bank
Best Lawn Care Services
Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.
Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.
Best Customer Service Business
Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza
Second place: Old National Bank
Best Grocery/Party Store
Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market
Second place: Village Party Store, Saline
Best Sweet Shop
Winner: Carrigan Cafe
Second place: Brewed Awakenings Cafe
Best Breakfast
Winner: City Limits Diner
Second place: George’s Saline Inn
Best Recreation Facility
Winner: Emagine Entertainment
Second place: Station 300
Best Realtor/Realtor Company
Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline- Elke Van Dyke
Second place: Charles Reinhart Company- Todd Lands
Best Dentist/Orthodontist
Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry
Second place: Kelly Orthodontics
Best Chiropractor
Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center
Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor
Best Insurance Company
Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.
Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm
The main event sponsors are DTE, Thomson Reuters, A&H Lawn Services, and Standard Printing.
