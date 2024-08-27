Saline Chamber Honors Peoples Choice Award Winners Wednesday

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the Saline Community Fair on Wednesday as it honors the "People's Choice" award winners.

The awards will be presented at 7 p.m. in Building B of the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road.

Here are the winners who will be recognized:

Best Burger

Winner: Dan’s Downtown Tavern

Second place: Brecon Grille & Pub

Best Local Coffee Shop

Winner: Brewed Awakenings

Second place: Carrigan Cafe

Best Pizza

Winner: Jet’s Pizza

Second place: Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders

Best Personal Health Care Provider

Winner: The Massage Center

Second place: Open Your Heart, LLC

Best Take Out (Not Pizza)

Winner: Jalisco Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Second place: Biwako Sushi

Best Local Bar/Brewery

Winner: Oscar’s Sports & Grill

Second place: Salt Springs Brewery



Best Specialty Retail

Winner: Nu2u Again

Second place: CANI Nails

Best Automobile Shop

Winner: Gerry’s Tire & Alignment

Second place: Saline Chevrolet

Best Bank/Financial Services

Winner: Bank of Ann Arbor- Saline

Second place: Huntington National Bank

Best Lawn Care Services

Winner: A&H Lawn Service, Inc.

Second place: Heritage Lawn Care, Inc.

Best Customer Service Business

Winner: Cottage Inn Pizza

Second place: Old National Bank

Best Grocery/Party Store

Winner: Busch’s Fresh Food Market

Second place: Village Party Store, Saline

Best Sweet Shop

Winner: Carrigan Cafe

Second place: Brewed Awakenings Cafe

Best Breakfast

Winner: City Limits Diner

Second place: George’s Saline Inn

Best Recreation Facility

Winner: Emagine Entertainment

Second place: Station 300

Best Realtor/Realtor Company

Winner: Reinhart Realtors Saline- Elke Van Dyke

Second place: Charles Reinhart Company- Todd Lands

Best Dentist/Orthodontist

Winner: Woodland Family Dentistry

Second place: Kelly Orthodontics

Best Chiropractor

Winner: Thrive! Wellness Center

Second place: Steadfast Chiropractor

Best Insurance Company

Winner: Hartman Insurance Agency, Inc.

Second place: Rosales Insurance Agency- State Farm

The main event sponsors are DTE, Thomson Reuters, A&H Lawn Services, and Standard Printing.

More News from Saline