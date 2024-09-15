Wiener Dogs Are Back! The Popular Race Returns to Saline Oktoberfest Saturday

After a five-year break, Saline Main Street is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Wiener Dog Race to the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The race will take place on North Ann Arbor St. on Saturday, September 21, at 4 p.m., with check-in starting at 2:30 p.m.

Open to all Dachshunds and Dachshund-mix breeds, this fun and family-friendly event invites canine competitors to showcase their speed and charm. Proof of current rabies vaccination is required for all participants. Pre-registration is $10, with proceeds supporting Saline Main Street, a nonprofit organization committed to promoting the vibrancy of downtown Saline.

“We’re excited to bring back the Wiener Dog Race as part of Oktoberfest’s festivities,” said Saline Main Street Executive Director, Mary Dettling. “It’s so much fun, and we’re looking forward to the community’s participation.”

This year's race is being organized by the dedicated volunteers from the Michigan Celtic Festival, who have successfully managed the popular Corgi Races for the past two years. Their experience and enthusiasm promise to make this a fantastic event for the whole family.

Don’t miss out on this paws-itively delightful spectacle—join us at Oktoberfest for an afternoon of wagging tails, fast paws, and friendly competition!

For more information or to pre-register your dog, visit Saline Main Street’s website: https://www.salinemainstreet.org/2024/09/11/14234/wiener-dog-races-are-…

