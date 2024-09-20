Carol Baughn Held Many Titles, But Her Favorites Were 'Mom' and 'Grandma Carol'

Carol (Chiesa) Baughn of Saline, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 at the age of 77.

She is survived by her beloved husband John Baughn and her children Jessica (Steve) Thompson of Muskegon, Michigan and Amanda (Daniel) Reznick of Ann Arbor, Michigan; and John (Susan) Baughn Jr of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Also surviving are eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Erin (Logan) Pyne, Spencer (Maia) Thompson, Johnathan (Sophia) Baughn, Carter (Julianna) Thompson, Zoe Thompson, Sophie Reznick, Emma Thompson, Becker Thompson, and Chloe Reznick. She is also survived by her siblings Marge Chiesa-Call, Nancy (Tom) Yvanauskas, Denise (John) Rameriz, and Dennis (Karen) Chiesa, along with many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Preceding Carol in death were her parents Dennis and Helen Chiesa. To tell the story of Carol’s life is to tell a tale of love for people, creativity and curiosity, and sweetness. She held many positions over the years, from secretary to chimney sweep to bookkeeper, but her favorite titles were “Mom” and “Grandma Carol.” She faithfully attended her daughters’ sporting and school events, spending more hours chauffeuring than any reasonable person ever should. Grandma Carol also loved to attend her grandchildren’s activities, especially theater, and would always ask for autographs from her young stars.

Family was precious to her, and she enjoyed close relationships with her siblings (both Chiesa and Baughn), as well as her own aunts, uncles, and cousins. A social butterfly with a dazzling smile, Carol was often one of the last people to leave church on a Sunday. She loved people and stayed active in church and community groups as long as she was able. Carol was a thoughtful gift-giver and professional greeting card picker-outer. Her interests over the years were myriad and plenty – modern dance and cosmetology, music and cozy mysteries, gardening and food preservation, cake decorating and china painting, crochet, knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, sewing, and quilting.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Michigan. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Private inurnment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Saline, following the service. A luncheon will follow at The Kensington Hotel, 3500 S State St, Ann Arbor from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. The family wishes to thank The Memory Support Center of Brecon Village and BrightOn Hospice Michigan for their tender care of Carol. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan (https://www.alz.org/gmc/donate) or Dementia Friendly Saline (https://www.dfsaline.org/donate). To leave a memory you have of Carol, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

