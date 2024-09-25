Saline Water Polo Wins Weekend Tournament

For the second weekend in a row, the Saline Men’s Water Polo team went undefeated in a tournament, this time at the Mason Invitational. The wins were fueled by sensational scoring efforts on the part of senior co-captain Jonah Bentley, who notched 24 goals in four games.

The wins improved the team’s record to 15-6 on the season. They are ranked #10 in the state.

The Hornets opened the weekend with an 11-9 victory over Walled Lake on Friday night. Bentley led the way with four goals, two assists, and two steals. Junior Sean Spooner added three goals and two steals; senior co-captain AJ Hayes, senior Otto Spitler, sophomore Carson Wood, and freshman Carson Ratajczak rounded out the scoring with one goal each.

On Saturday, the Hornets began with a dominant 20-1 victory over Birmingham Seaholm’s JV team before a tight matchup with East Lansing in the afternoon.

The East Lansing game came down to the wire, with some big defensive stops and a couple of late goals enabling the Hornets to hold on for a 10-8 victory. Bentley again led the team with eight goals and five steals; Spooner added two goals and three steals. Hayes contributed six assists. In goal, Junior Drew Lawrentz recorded nine saves.

In the championship game against Dexter, Bentley lit up the scoreboard, accounting for 10 of Saline’s goals in the 17-8 win. Spooner added four goals and had seven steals. Hayes had nine assists, one goal, and a steal, while Wood and Ratajczak each added a goal.

The Hornets’ next home game is this Thursday, September 26, against Mason, which is Teacher Appreciation Night. Three Saline Area Schools teachers, Brian Boze, Sara Price, and Steve Vasiloff, will be recognized by the team’s three seniors in between the varsity and JV games.

The varsity game begins at 6:15, with the JV game immediately following. Tickets are $6 and are available through gofan.co, Venmo, or cash payment at the door.

Also this week, the Hornets face #1 Ann Arbor Pioneer in Ann Arbor on Tuesday and then travel to the Birmingham Invitational Tournament September 27-28.

(Submitted by Amy Spooner, President, Saline Men's Water Polo Board)

