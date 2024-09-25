Oct. 30 Luncheon Highlights Foundation for Saline Area Schools Initiatives

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools invites the community to a free luncheon to learn abut recent grants awarded to assist in education.

The luncheon is at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the gym at Liberty School, 7265 N. Ann Arbor St. Check in is at 11 :45 a.m.

The luncheon is provided by Brewed Awakenings.

The Foundation for Saline Area Schools benefits the entire school district with building-specific initiatives, teach grants, student-led grants and community partnership grants.

The foundation's goal is to enhance the quality of education in Saline Area Schools by providing money extras that cannot be funded by the general budget. Sponsors and donors facilitate the the innovative ideas that come from the district's teachers, students and staff.

For more information visit Foundation For Saline Area Schools (supportfsas.org).



