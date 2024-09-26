Husband, Father of 2, John Madison, Avid Golfer, Had a Succcessful Career in Information Technology

John Abbott Madison, born January 23, 1944, died peacefully surrounded by family Thursday, September 5, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anna Madison, two daughters and four grandsons, Alethea (Ron Shelly), Christopher and Caleb, and Maria (Bryant Stuckey), John-Mark and Jonathan. He is also survived by his brother R. Sidney Madison (Susan) and their daughters, Kathy (Rick Penn) and Karen (Willy Aarmas-Landau), and numerous other nieces and nephews including, Amber Stenberg, Debra Lundburg, Michael Lundburg, and Russel Watson (Sommer). He was preceded in death by his parents Robert H. and Charlotte Madison and his childhood friend Dennis Kallery.

He was a dedicated golfer, slowing down to play five days a week despite rotator cuff surgery which his brother came in from New Jersey and nursed him through. He played monthly Pinochle with longtime friends, and he cared about making sure the women all had flowers on Valentine's Day and Mother's Day. He was a devoted and involved grandfather, supplying taxi service, attending his grandsons' sports games and robotics competitions, giving financial assistance, including putting one grandson through college and helping another buy a house.

He graduated from Edsel Ford High School, Dearborn in 1962, started his college career at Michigan State the following fall. After his first year, he transferred to Northern Michigan which is where he met and married Anna. They moved to Flint for Anna's first teaching job. While Anna worked, John finished his undergraduate degree in Economics at University of Michigan - Flint. After his graduation, the family, both daughters having been born, moved to Kalamazoo, where John earned an MBA from Western in 1970.

He had a long successful career in Information Technology, Operations and Inventory Management. He worked for Motorola, Bendix, Masco and TriMas, but the company that he felt the most appreciated at and where he retired as Chief Information Officer, was Kaydon. He traveled to divisions to improve their production planning and inventory control. Huffing and puffing, he bluntly told managers what to fix, but he also rolled up his sleeves to gather facts that proved his points. Then he coaxed them toward the right solutions. Local management often didn't like his approach, but they appreciated the results. His intentions were always for the good of the company. He was known to be a man of integrity both in his professional and personal life.

He was a practicing feminist (although he wouldn't have identified as one), having mentored and promoted more than one woman because he believed they were the best person for the job. He treated the women he worked with as equals in an era of overt sexism. He instilled in his daughters that not only were they just as good as any man, he demanded that they be better. He worked long hours and traveled often, but when he was home, he played the piano with his daughters on each side, turning pages for him and singing with Anna in a chair nearby, and the family choosing together which song to play next.

During his working career, when his daughters were older, he started flying a small four passenger Cessna earning his instrument rating. He played bridge throughout his life and was certainly talented enough to become a master player, but never accumulated enough points. When his brother came to visit, they played two handed bridge arguing over the correct bids and strategy. He taught his daughters to play Hearts and Spades, and the family played highly competitive cards in the evening when he wasn't playing a highly competitive game of Scrabble, Yatzee or Boogle with his wife. He was a sore loser and a gloating winner. He was competitive and taught his daughters to be the same.

Often, he came across as a gruff man, but those that knew him, knew him to be deeply kind, thoughtful and humble beneath his rough exterior. He was deeply devoted to his wife, and he taught his daughters to value family and kindness. He was deeply loved, and he will be deeply missed.

A wake and memorial were held in Saline on September 8 and 9, 2024. There will be an additional Memorial Gathering held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at the First Presbyterian Church, located at 402 Elm Ave, Munising, MI 49862. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., and a Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Fellowship will follow at the Munising Moose Lodge, located at 124 W Superior St., Munising, MI 49862.

