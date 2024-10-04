Police Chief Radzik on the Homeless Issue in Saline, and Services for People Needing Assistance

(Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik on the homeless issue in Saline, and services for people facing homelessness.)

My office has been made aware of social media comments pertaining to a so-called “homeless encampment” behind Busch’s and the former Ford plant, now known as Forvia. Officers from the Saline Police Department did respond to a call for service this week regarding a “homeless” person living behind Maple Heights Apartments in that general area. Officers located and spoke with the individual who had recently arrived from out of state and soon landed a local job; but unfortunately had no funds to afford housing yet. Our officers offered various resources and moved the individual along, as he was on private property and did not have permission to be there.

Saline Police Department responded a day later as the same individual found a dry place under an awning at the rear of a local business seeking shelter from a heavy rainstorm. The police were called and once again this person left the area. Since the second contact we have not had any additional calls about this individual. These situations present real challenges for public safety officials, whose role often involves prioritizing the safety of others, including the unhoused individual. There are a number of practical reasons for why an individual may find themselves in this situation and our goal as always is to try to help identify the best possible resources. In this particular case, there was not an immediately available resource that met the needs of the individual.

While our team was managing its response efforts, numerous social media posts speculated on the nature of the original complaint. In response, our officers proactively walked several locations in the area yesterday and saw no evidence of an “encampment.” We will continue to patrol the areas and offer connection to whatever resources we can in order to assist.

Some members of our community have taken speculation further and drawn an unfounded connection between the unhoused individual and a recent increase in larcenies from automobiles. There is nothing to suggest any connection of this nature. Further, at this time, Saline Police has identified and investigated a suspect related to the larcenies. This suspect was living at a residence in town and is not homeless. While executing a search warrant at the home, our officers recovered a large quantity of stolen property and evidence leading us to believe the suspect was not acting alone. The suspect was taken into custody on Monday, September 30th, 2024, but has since been released. We are processing forensic evidence and conducting additional interviews in preparation for the prosecutor’s office to evaluate the case for criminal charges. I cannot comment further as this is an active in-depth investigation which spans outside of our jurisdiction and remains an open case.

While it is a bit premature to release even this basic information, the value of informing our community outweighs the potential harm in making a case. We still are working to process evidence and track down victims, some of whom have not reported the loss of their property now in our possession. These larcenies have all been crimes of opportunity due to people leaving valuable items inside of their Building Partnerships with Our Community unlocked vehicles. We strongly encourage all residents to help us mitigate these types of events by locking your vehicle doors and storing valuable items out of plain sight.

For those who are interested in learning more about what we are doing as a community to offer support to the unhoused populations please know that the City of Saline works closely with Washtenaw Community Mental Health, Saline Social Services, as well as local faith-based organizations. With these partnerships, we are taking a holistic approach to offer wrap-around services. This is not solely a police issue, or a political issue. This is a community issue, and we are bringing stakeholders to the table for discussions.

From my perspective, one of the most important things we, as a community, can do is to give one another some grace. Being unhoused is no one’s first choice. The circumstances leading someone to resort to living outdoors are varied and challenging.

Community Mental Health reports observing an uptick of homelessness in communities previously untouched. This is due, in part, to the timing of judicial system actions to end the temporary postponement of evictions during the height of the COVID pandemic; most post-COVID extensions have now ended.

Community Mental Health deploys members of their PATH team (Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness) to conduct homeless outreach four to five times a week and the City of Saline receives those services. This service is in part funded by the countywide police/mental health millage.

Listed below are some statistics and phone contacts our community can use when you or someone you encounter needs assistance. Please consider taking advantage of these services when necessary.

National Data: Record High Numbers of People Living Unsheltered, Especially Among Individuals. In 2023, a record high 256,610 people, or 39.3 percent of all people experiencing homelessness, were unsheltered. More than 50 percent of individuals experiencing homelessness were unsheltered

The Washtenaw County Community Mental Health Homeless Outreach Team is currentlyoutreaching to 120 individuals who are living outside.

CMH Homeless Outreach Team works to connect individuals with all available and appropriate resources.

The CMH Crisis Team is also available to assist individuals who are unhoused and experiencing a Mental Health or Substance Use Disorder Crisis. The Crisis Team can be reached at 734-544-3050.

The CMH Crisis Team can also provide community members with information on Housing Resources and assist with that process.

The waitlist for shelter is currently around 5-6 months in Washtenaw County, this is true for both individuals and families. Housing Access of Washtenaw County (HAWC) 734-961-1999 is the access point for shelter. Please call if you are someone experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis.

Organizations that specialize in services for veterans, youth, and those experiencing intimate partner domestic violence should be contacted directly. Please see the contact information below:

o Veterans: experiencing a housing crisis, contact the Veteran Administration (VA) at (734) 845-5058.

o Youth: ages 10-17 who are homeless or runaway, contact Ozone House at (734) 662-2222.

o If you are experiencing intimate partner Domestic Violence or Sexual Assault, contact SafeHouse Center at (734) 995-5444.

The Public Health and Safety Millage is working to address many facets of this crisis: affordable housing, crisis services, specialized shelter bed availability and expanded homeless outreach.

Saline Area Social Services also offers food to anyone in need. To learn more about their programming and how they support our community please visit their website at https://salinesocialservice.com.

