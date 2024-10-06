Husband, Father of 2 Randall Aungst, Worked in Banking, Love Cracking Jokes

Randall “Randy” Patrick Aungst, was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. With no prior warning, Randy passed away on September 23, 2024, at the age of 54, at his residence in Killeen, Texas.

Randy was born June 26, 1970 in Ann Arbor, MI to Lavern and Patricia Aungst of Saline, MI whom survive. After Randy graduated from Saline High School in 1989 he did some college credits at Eastern Michigan University. Later, Randy obtained his Masters in Business in 2009 from Colorado Technical University, Colorado Springs, CO.

Randy worked for Muller and most recently was a banker at Rocket Mortgage. Randy was the biggest supporter of his wife Gail’s career and moved the family from Michigan to Texas, Illinois, Michigan and back to Texas to fulfill those dreams.

Randy was the beloved husband of Gail Aungst whom he married on September 16, 2000, and the best role model, mentor, supporter, and teacher, the best father to Kendra (Stephen) Gibson and Matthew Aungst. Randy enjoyed time with family, playing golf, listening to oldies, watching old TV shows, cracking jokes, and sitting on the porch at his family residence watching his two Chows Asia and Athena play with Josie their Golden Doodle friend. Anyone that met Randy felt as though they were part of our family, that was his warm and welcoming nature.

Those left to cherish Randy’s memories are his parents Lavern and Patricia Aungst; his wife Gail; daughter Kendra; son-in-law Stephen; son Matthew; brothers Scott of California and Russell of Saline; niece and nephews; Brittany Camp; Parker and Ashton Aungst. He will also be remembered by several aunts, uncles, cousins, along with others.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at the First United Methodist Church of Saline (1200 N. Ann Arbor St., Saline, MI) on Friday, November 15, at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11:00 am and Inurnment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Family and Friends are invited to the reception at the First United Methodist Church following the graveside service.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to the First United Methodist Church of Saline or the charity of your choice will be gratefully acknowledged by the family.

