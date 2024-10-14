Saline Twirlettes Take Honors at Nationals

The Saline Twirlettes continue their success at the national competition. The Twirlettes traveled to Notre Dame University of the National Baton Twirling Association championships July 19-24.

It’s a long stressful week, but the Twirlettes shined. Saline 6th grader Cooper Sipotz, is the 2024 Intermediate Age 10 National solo title winner while Kaitlin McKenzie, Grass Lake 8th grader, won the Beginner National title in the age 12 group and Newcomer Madelyn Beleski won the National Novice solo title at her very first nationals. This is in part due to the girls' hard work over the summer and all year long as they work to advance and perfect their skills.

COLLEGE TWIRLERS- Elly LeCursi, Jenna Huetteman and , Erin Huetteman competed representing their respective colleges. They succeeded in their goal of becoming college twirlers and the honor of representing them. Elly is a Univ. of Kentucky Sweetheart majorette and Erin is one of three feature twirlers at Michigan State. A Miami University Feature Twirler Jenna , also placed top ten in her strut and solo.

The Twirlettes competed as a team and took 2nd in the Junior Large Halftime division. Their GIRL POWER themed routine impressed the judging panel by placing those high scores in a competitive division. Team Members were college-aged Twirlers Alexis Figueras (Michigan), Allie McKibben (Toled) Erin Huetteman (MSU) , Elly LeCursi (Kentucky) and Jenna Huetteman(Miami OH) . These girls led the team along with teammate Molly Rogers of Ohio, Karissa Tandy, Kristina Diss, Alex Ley, Caroline Cotner, Cooper Sipotz, Kaitlin McKenzie, Emma Herrell, and Madelyn Beleski.

Other top placements were in the advanced division were Notre Dame Academy Senior ( Toledo) Molly Rogers who won 21st overall in the Teenage Miss Majorette of America pageant as well as a 9th in open strut and 16th in solo. Molly has been with the Twirlettes for one year and has had much success. She represented the state of Ohio at nationals, as the Teenage Miss Majorette Royalty. In advanced competition, Cooper, also won 7th in her open advanced strut and 11th

in 2-baton.

In the Intermediate division Cooper Sipotz and Caroline Cotner , Saline 8th grader, represented the team very well in the National Intermediate Pageant. Both girls placed in the top 10 in all three events; modeling, strutting, and solo. Overall Caroline won 3rd, and Cooper placed 5th . Coach Susan Usher was very pleased with their results in a tough division. The girls consistent routines helped them place overall ,which is very tough amongst the nations best. Caroline also won 5th in her open solo , and 8th in 2 baton. The duet of Cooper and Caroline continued success by winning 3rd place overall. Karissa Tandy returned to competition after having spinal surgery and performed beyond expectations. She earned a 10th in solo and 11th

in strut and 8th in 2-baton.

In the Beginner division, Kaitlin also placed 13th

in strut, Kristina Diss, Saline sophomore placed 11th in her solo, while Emma Herrell of Grass Lake placed 18th in solo.

The Twirlers attending nationals train all year long to be ready for high level competition as well as an intense summer training. The Twirlettes national team program works to improve skills and endurance, discipline, stress, confidence, focus and consistency.

For the Twirlettes, these benefits can translate into executed performances, innovative routines, and a stronger sense of camaraderie and teamwork.

This fall three Twirlettes take those highly executed skills to the college level. Erin Huetteman is a Feature Twirler at Michigan State University, her sister Jenna will be a sophomore and Feature Twirler at Miami of Ohio, and Sophomore Elly LeCursi, will be a Sweetheart Majorette at the University of Kentucky. Look for them this fall on their respective college football fields. All three young ladies twirled for many years in the TWIRLETTES working towards this ultimate dream of being a college twirler.

The Twirlettes started their new season last week. There is still time for new students to register through Saline Community Education. Come join us and this wonderful tradition as the Saline Twirlettes Start their 56th year in the Saline Community. www.salinetwirlettes.org

